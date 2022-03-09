Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Barbecue gone wrong

They started the fire. On March 5 at 12:45 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the residential complex behind Wright Hall for the report of a fire. Upon their arrival, they observed students around one of the barbecue grills who were attempting to light the fire. After speaking with the students it was determined they used too much paper to start the barbecue and the fire was extinguished by Public Safety. No damages were reported.

Printer problems

Kicking never solves anything. On Wednesday, March 2 at 11:37 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Fine Arts to meet with staff from the Office of Information Technology regarding a damaged copier printer. The OIT staff said that it appeared someone had tried to put paper into the copier tray rack but possibly became frustrated and kicked the tray. There was severe damage to the tray and it is unknown if the entire copier needs to be replaced.

Rowdy residents

Off-campus noise. On Feb. 27 at 4:27 a.m., Ewing Township Police responded to a residence in their township, that is rented by Rider and TCNJ students, for the report of a noise complaint. Upon arrival they observed a party taking place. The police dispersed the party and the students complied. Later, the Ewing Township Police reported the incident to Rider Public Safety who referred it to the Office of Community Standards.