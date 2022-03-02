Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Mischief in Lincoln Hall

A rowdy day. On Feb. 22 around 12:45 p.m., Residence Life staff alerted Public Safety of vandalization that occurred in Lincoln Hall sometime over the weekend. Damages included furniture overturned in one of the lounges, pool balls missing, damage to exit signs and door numbers and students’ belongings thrown out in hallways. The incident remains under investigation, and Facilities Management was notified to fix the damages.

Unwanted guests

Only students allowed. On Feb 25 at 2:23 a.m., Public Safety was called to Wright Hall for suspected marijuana. However, when they were checking the A-wing they discovered three males in the lounge that were not Rider students. The men would not disclose how they entered the campus and were banned from university grounds.

Allergy alert

Annoying allergies. On Feb. 23 at 2:50 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Student Health Center for a student having an allergic reaction. Public Safety was informed an ambulance had been requested and that the student’s allergic reaction was due to something they ate off-campus. Once arrived, the student refused medical care from the ambulance.

– Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock