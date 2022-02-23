Security Briefs

Showers in Daly’s

Cover your head. On Feb. 15, at 10:20 a.m., Public Safety responded to a fire alarm sounding in Daly’s Dining Hall. Upon their arrival, Public Safety discovered a water leak in the Mercer Room with a high volume of water leaking from the ceiling. It was discovered that a sprinkler pipe had burst, causing flooding in the room. The water was shut off. Facilities Management responded and completed repairs to fix the broken pipe and clean the water.

Rulebreaker

Mask up. On Feb. 15, at noon, Public Safety was notified of a student not following the university’s mask policy that requires masks to be worn when indoors. It was reported that the student was observed repeatedly not wearing a facial mask properly, or at all, while in the Student Recreation Center. The matter was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

– Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock