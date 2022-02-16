Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Missing money

The adventures of a wandering wallet. On Feb. 6 at 4:34 p.m., a student walked into the Public Safety office to report missing money from her wallet. Approximately $1,300 was taken out of her wallet. The wallet was dropped in the main parking lot on campus and turned into Public Safety; it was then returned to the student. She then noticed the money was missing. The incident remains under investigation.

Trapped under

The elevator let her down. On Feb. 7 at 12:34 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Science and Technology building for the report of a female trapped in an elevator. Facilities Management responded to the scene and contact was made with the occupant in the elevator. She reported she was uninjured and wanted to escape the elevator. Facilities Management was able to open the door and get the female out safely. The elevator was put out of order until repairs could be made.

Damaged sign

Exit problems. On Feb. 8 at 9:45 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Gee Hall for a report from Facilities Management that said there were exit signs damaged in the building. When Public Safety arrived they found two exit signs damaged. Photos were taken, and the incident is under investigation.

-Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock