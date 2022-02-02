Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Suspicious activity

Found in plain sight. On Jan. 27 at 12:10 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Hill Residence Hall, for suspected marijuana. Upon their arrival, Public Safety met with the Residence Life staff who had detected the odor of suspected marijuana coming from a student’s room. Public Safety proceeded to the room and spoke to the residents inside. Public Safety questioned the student who stated they had been smoking marijuana off-campus. The student permitted Public Safety to search their room. The search was completed in the presence of the students and Residence Life staff and drug paraphernalia was found. The paraphernalia was confiscated, and the incident was referred to the Officer of Community Standards.

Persistent flame

The “Eternal Flame.” On Jan. 27 at 5:13 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the general services building for the report of a fire. Upon their arrival, they found a smoldering trash can that had previously been on fire but had since been extinguished. While on location, Public Safety observed the fire to reignite and used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out. No significant damage was observed. The township fire marshal was notified.

Downpour in Daly’s

Don’t look up. On Jan. 30 at 2:30 p.m., Public Safety was performing a building check of Daly’s Dining Hall when they observed a large amount of water leaking from the ceiling. Upon further investigation, it appeared that a sprinkler pipe had broken, causing a large amount of water to flow into the hallway. Public Safety shut the water off, and Facilities Management was notified of the issue.