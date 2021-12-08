Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Closet cascade

Down the drain. On Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m., while Public Safety was conducting rounds in Lincoln Residence Hall, they observed water flooding into the hallway from a custodial closet. The flooding appeared to be coming from a blocked drain in the closet which was not easily cleared by the officer on scene. Facilities Management and C and W Services were contacted to address the situation.

Suspected marijuana

The mysterious smell. On Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m., Public Safety was responding to a student lockout in Conover Residence Hall, when the officer detected the odor of suspected marijuana in the building. The officer proceeded to check the building for the source of the odor, but was unable to locate it.

Suspicious smell

Searched and secured. On Dec. 2 at 9:08 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Conover Residence Hall for the report of the smell of suspected marijuana. Upon their arrival, the officers were able to locate the source of the smell coming from a resident’s room. After speaking with the resident and obtaining permission to conduct a search, it was conducted in the presence of Residence Life and the student. The search resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia which was confiscated. The incident was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

-Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock