Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Off-campus altercation

Noisy neighbors. On Nov. 21 at 1:32 a.m. Ewing Township Police responded to an off-campus residence, occupied by Rider Students, for a neighbor dispute. When the police arrived, they were informed that the dispute started over loud music and the Rider students and the neighbor had been engaged in a verbal altercation in which the neighbor punched a student’s car. Neither party wanted to file charges with the police. The incident was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Water in Wright

Flushed away. On Nov. 28 at 7:03 p.m. Public Safety responded to the first floor of Wright Hall for the report of a water leak. Upon their arrival, Public Safety found a drain in the common area bathroom that was clogged causing water to back up and flood into the hallway and into a residence hall room. Facilities Management was contacted to address the issue.

-Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock