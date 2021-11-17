Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Vehicle vandalism

Rotten eggs. On Nov. 11, at 11:00 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the sorority lot to speak with a student regarding vandalism to their vehicle. Public Safety arrived on location and spoke with the student who reported coming out to their car and finding that someone had thrown eggs at it and left the empty carton on the ground. The student could not think of anyone that may have done it, and Public safety is investigating.

Suspected marijuana

Searched and secured. On Nov, 13 at 5:02 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Hill Residence Hall for a report of the smell of suspected marijuana. The source of the smell was narrowed down to a room, and Public Safety spoke with the student who resides there. The student granted permission to search the room. The search was conducted in the presence of the student and Residence Life. Marijuana was found and disposed of. The incident has been referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Delivery disaster

Tipping is a common courtesy. On Nov. 13 at 9:12 p.m., Public Safety was on patrol in the area of Conover Residence Hall when an officer observed two people fighting. The officer approached the situation, and one male entered a car and sped off. The officer asked what had happened, and the other male stated he ordered food and did not tip the driver. The officer then went to identify the other male that sped off, but realized they had already departed campus. The incident remains under investigation.

-Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock