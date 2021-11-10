Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Tearing up

Unexpected weapon. On Nov. 2 at 1:45 p.m., Public Safety, while speaking with the counseling center staff, was informed that they had found pepper spray in their building that they wanted to turn over to the police. Public Safety stated that they could take possession of the spray and turn it over to the police if needed. Upon inspecting the canister of pepper spray, it was discovered that it was not pepper spray, but military-grade tear gas. The tear gas was turned over to the police immediately as it is an illegal item.

Suspicious smell

Marijuana and more. On Nov. 5 at 12:44 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to a residence hall for the report of the smell of marijuana. The source of the odor was narrowed down to a residence hall room. Public Safety spoke with the occupant of the room who consented to a search of the room. Residence Life staff responded to assist during the search. During the course of the search, suspected marijuana and paraphernalia was found. The suspected marijuana was disposed of and the paraphernalia was confiscated. The smoke detector head was also found covered and was uncovered. The incident was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Exit issues

Damaged sign. On Nov. 7 at 8:40 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Olson Residence Hall for the report of damage in the building. The officer checked the interior of the building and found a damaged exit sign and a damaged smoke detector head. Facilities were contacted to replace the damaged sign and smoke detector. The incident is under investigation.

-Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock