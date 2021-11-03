Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Couple’s quarrel

Not a “love story.” On Oct. 28 at 8:48 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Conover Residence Hall for the report of a loud argument. Upon arrival, Public Safety spoke to a student who reported having an argument with her boyfriend. The student reluctantly provided Public Safety her ID, but her boyfriend provided false information to Public Safety. They were both referred to the Office of Community Standards for charges.

Lights out

“Halloweekend” power outage. On Oct. 29 at 4:45 p.m., Public Safety was notified by Facilities Management regarding a power outage that affected the entire campus. Public Safety worked with Facilities Management to find the cause of the power outage. It was reported by PG&E that the outage was caused by something that occurred off campus; however, the electric company failed to report the exact cause. The power was restored by 5:20 p.m.

Wondering wallet.

Possible car looter. On Oct. 31 at 1:25 p.m., Public Safety went to Wright Hall for a report of theft. A student parked her car and was carrying groceries into her dorm when she noticed her wallet was taken out of her car. Public Safety proceeded to review camera footage but could not determine who may have entered the vehicle to take the wallet. The incident remains under investigation.