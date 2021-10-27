Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Car theft

Missing catalytic converters. On Oct. 25 at 12:25 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the CZR lot for the report of someone trying to damage a car. Upon their arrival, the officer met with three students who reported they saw two males at the car, one of which was underneath it. They also reported hearing a drilling-type sound. After seeing the students, the males got into a black Audi and drove off. Once notified of what happened, Public Safety immediately started to review camera footage of the lots and were able to locate the black Audi and obtain a license plate number. This information was relayed to all local police departments in the area, as well as the state police, and the surrounding colleges and universities. After further review of the camera footage, two other students were identified who had the catalytic converters stolen off their vehicles. All of the information was relayed to the police and it remains under investigation. Public Safety increased patrols in the lots and reminds individuals to call them if they see anything suspicious.

Oil spill

Deep frying gone wrong. On Oct. 20 at 11:15 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the front of the Student Recreation Center for report of a fire. Upon their arrival, Public Safety met with the staff of the Bronc Bites food truck who reported a fire in the kitchen area. The staff stated that while the truck was being driven to the location, oil spilled out of a fryer which ignited later when the fryer was turned on. The fire was extinguished and no damage was reported to have occurred to the truck.

Fire alarm

A live smoke show. On Oct. 21 at 8:14 p.m., Public Safety responded to a fire alarm at Olson Residence Hall. Upon their arrival, Public Safety checked the building for any signs of fire and none were found. It was discovered that a smoke detector in one of the restrooms was damaged due to excessive shower steam. The damaged smoke detector head prevented the system from resetting. Facilities Management was contacted and sent in someone to repair the head and once completed, students returned to their rooms.

-Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock