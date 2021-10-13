Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Evening arguments

“Why can’t we be friends?” On Oct. 7 at 9:48 p.m. Public Safety was dispatched to the Bart Luedeke Center for a verbal altercation between two groups of students. Upon Public Safety’s arrival, the students separated into two groups one being more aggressive than the other, so they were sent back to the Public Safety office to provide statements, while the other stayed on the scene with officers. The verbal altercation was over an incident that occurred in one of the residence halls and it was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Drink more water

Water is key to survival. On Oct. 6 at 11:08 p.m. Public Safety was dispatched to the residential quad near the volleyball court for a student laying on the ground. It was reported that the student may have been dehydrated and had not eaten. The student was transported to the hospital.

Vindictive Vent

Water shouldn’t be coming from there. On Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m. Public Safety was dispatched to Beckett Village for the report of a water leak. Upon arrival, Public Safety went up to the student’s room and observed water bulging out from behind the sheetrock. Public Safety believed water was coming through from a vent. Facilities Management was called to address the issue and clean up the water.

-Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock