Security Briefs

Suspicious Vehicle

It was the delivery driver all along. On Sept. 15 at 9:48 p.m. Public Safety was dispatched to the area of Sorority Row and Delta Phi Epsilon, for the report of suspicious activity. The student caller reported a suspicious vehicle driving around campus that stopped, and asked for directions to a Greek affiliated house. Surveillance camera footage was checked in the area and a vehicle matching the description was observed in the area of Phi Sigma Sigma House. Card swipe records were checked for the buildings and Public Safety was able to meet with a student seen on the camera footage meeting with the driver of the vehicle. It was determined that the vehicle was making a food delivery on campus and had difficulty finding the correct delivery location.

Suspected Marijuana

Nowhere to be found. On Sept. 16 at 11:30 p.m. Public Safety was dispatched to Kroner Residence Hall for the report of the odor of suspected marijuana. The odor was detected in the building, but Public Safety was not able to locate the source. Public Safety reminds students, marijuana is not permitted on Rider’s Campus.

Damaged Door

Strong push. On Sept. 17 at 10:15 a.m. while assisting a student with a lock-out, Public Safety observed a propped door on Olson Residence Hall. The officer proceeded to the entrance to secure the door and noticed that it was damaged. It appeared that someone pushed the door open with considerable force, enough to damage the closing mechanism that prevented the door from closing on its own. The incident remains under investigation.

