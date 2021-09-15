Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Intoxicated Tuesdays

Stay safe when drinking. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 12:05 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to a medical emergency in Conover Hall. Upon their arrival, they encountered a student who was vomiting. The student was found to be intoxicated, and an ambulance was called to further evaluate the student. The incident was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Illegal dumpings

Who was that? On Friday, Sept. 10, at 5:04 p.m., Public Safety was contacted by Facilities Management who reported that someone was illegally dumping garbage on campus. Facilities reported that earlier, someone was dumping trash in the dumpster behind Daly’s who was not permitted to do so. Surveillance camera footage of the area was checked, a vehicle that was believed to be the one associated with the illegal dumping was observed in the area and a license plate was obtained. The incident remains under investigation.

Skateboard bandit

Where did it go? On Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 a.m., a student reported to Public Safety that his skateboard had been stolen. The student stated that he left his skateboard in a parking lot, and when he returned to retrieve it, it was gone. Surveillance camera footage of the area was checked, a white contracting truck was observed in the area and the driver of the vehicle appears to take the skateboard and drive away. The incident remains under investigation.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock