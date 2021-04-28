Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Suspicious Vehicle.

Night Rider. On Friday, April 23, at 10:45 p.m., Public Safety was on patrol in the Beckett Village B parking lot when they observed a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was parked in a dark part of the lot. The officer observed the interior light turn on and could see a male and a female in the vehicle, and the interior appeared to be filled with smoke. No Rider decal was visible on the vehicle. As the officer approached the car, the car started up and drove off at a high speed out of the south entrance.

Wrong ID

Stolen identity? On Saturday, April 24, 4:00 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the SRC Fitness Center for the report of someone misusing a Rider ID. The SRC fitness staff stated that an individual had gained access to the fitness center using another student’s ID card. When approached, the individual stated that he must have grabbed his roommate’s ID by mistake, he left without further incident. The incident was referred to the Officer of Community Standards.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock