Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Shed Damage

Reckless driver. On April 12, at 11:01 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Daly Dining Hall parking lot to meet with the director of the Meals on Wheels program. Public Safety was informed by the director that there was damage to a storage shed used by Meals on Wheels. It appeared that a larger vehicle had backed into the shed, causing damage to it. It is unknown who or what caused the damage at this time, Public Safety is investigating.

Exit Sign Thief

Cover your tracks. On April 15, at 6:44 p.m., Public Safety was performing a Park, Walk, and Talk at Poyda and while going through the first-floor hallway, an officer discovered the cover had been stolen off of an exit sign. No one was present in the area at the time and no other issues were discovered in the building. Facilities were alerted to replace the cover.

Suspected Marijuana

Funky smell. On April 19, at 12:17 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Olson Residence Hall for the odor of suspected marijuana. Public Safety met with the community assistant on duty who reported the incident. Public Safety and the community assistant checked the area, but the smell dissipated and the source was not found.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock