Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Medical Emergency

EMTs on campus. On April 6, at 2:56 p.m. Public Safety was dispatched to a medical emergency in the residential complex behind Wright Hall. A student was having difficulty catching their breath and felt like their heart was racing. An ambulance was requested and after evaluating the student, the EMTs determined that the student should be transported to the hospital.

Alcohol Violation

Too young. On April 10, at 10:37 p.m. Public Safety was dispatched to Gee Hall for a reported alcohol violation. A community assistant in the building overheard loud voices coming from a room and, upon investigating, determined that five underage students were unmasked and in the presence of alcohol. Public Safety disposed of the alcohol and the students were referred to Community Standards for a conduct violation.

Mask-free

Heading out? Mask up. On April 11, at 2:26 p.m. Public Safety was dispatched to the Student Recreation Center (SRC) for the report of a student not wearing their mask inside. Upon their arrival, the SRC staff informed Public Safety that a student was not wearing their mask and it was the second incident of them doing so. The staff requested that the student be asked to leave. Public Safety spoke with the student and asked them to leave. They left without incident and the student was referred to Community Standards for a conduct violation.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock