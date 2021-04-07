Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Rule Breaker

Second strike. On April 4 at 4:20 p.m., Public Safety received a call from the SRC that a student, who was not permitted to be using the gym facility due to previous community standards violations, was using the equipment. The student said that they were not aware that they were not allowed in the gym. Public Safety referred the student to the Office of Community Standards for charges.

Flower Crasher

Watch your tracks. On April 2 at 8 a.m., Public Safety was notified by Facilities Management that there was damage to a flower bed that is located near the south entrance. Public Safety checked the flower bed and found tire marks on the bed. Public Safety proceeded to check their security camera but could not find the vehicle that drove through the flowers on camera.

Suspicious Woman

Who was that? On April 1 at 9:55 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Olson Hall after a student reported a suspicious female near the building. The student said a woman ran up to her and asked for permission into Olson Hall to get her daughter. The student said the woman was older and not wearing a mask. Public Safety proceeded to check the building but could not find anyone inside that matched the description of the woman. The student said the woman was driving an SUV that was parked outside of Olson Hall, but Public Safety could not locate a vehicle that matched the student’s description.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock