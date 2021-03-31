Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

Suspicious smell

What’s that smell? On March 24 at 8 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the basement of Kroner Hall for the suspected odor of marijuana. The source of the smell seemed to be coming from the basement restroom. The restroom was checked and some ashes were observed around the sink while some moist ashes were discovered in the trash can. There are no known suspects at this time.

Up in Flames

Car troubles. On Saturday, March 27 at 1:24 p.m., Public Safety responded to the report of a vehicle fire in the Fine Arts parking lot. Upon their arrival, they observed an SUV with smoke coming out of the engine. Public Safety attempted to extinguish the fire by using two fire extinguishers, but was unsuccessful. The fire department arrived and was then able to extinguish the fire.

Smoke Signals

Power line down. On March 28 at 9:37 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to reports of a brush fire behind Beckett Village. Upon their arrival, they observed smoke coming from the area beyond the stone pathway, under the high-tension wires. The officer observed a power line wire on the ground, sparking. The fire department, PSE&G and Lawrence police arrived on location to address the issue.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock