Security Briefs

By Sarah Siock

No Guests Allowed

COVID-19 rule breaker. On Sunday, March 21 at 2:50 a.m., Public Safety received a phone call from a community assistant in Olson Hall who observed an individual breaking COVID-19 safety guidelines by being in the building as a nonresident. Public Safety tracked down the individual and referred them to the Office of Community Standards.

Towed Away

Check your tires. On Thursday, March 17 at 1:45 a.m., Public Safety observed a car being towed in the commuter parking lot. A tow report revealed the owner’s insurance company towed the car due to a flat tire. Public Safety attempted to call the owner of the vehicle, but the owner did not answer.

Quarantine Breaker

Stay inside. On Wednesday, March 17 at 5:25 p.m., Public Safety was on a routine Park, Walk and Talk when an individual carrying a platter was seen walking into quarantine housing. It was discovered that the individual was completing a quarantine and violated the Student Code of Social Conduct by leaving the building. The individual was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock