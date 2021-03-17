Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Never Too Cautious

Oh, deer. On March 9 at 8:49 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Beckett Village to meet with a student who reported that, at 3 a.m., she saw a male walking around outside of her window and at 3:30 a.m., she saw an unusual male in the lobby. Officers reviewed camera footage and saw a group of eight to 10 deer walking around outside the area of her room and a Public Safety officer conducting a walk-through of the building at 3:30 a.m.

Conspiracy Theorists

Watch the walls. On March 13 at 10:40 a.m., Public Safety was called to Lincoln Hall for a report of graffiti on the laundry room wall. It was found that spray-painted on the wall was “QANON DUB,” a nod to the fringe right-wing conspiracy group. Facilities cleaned the mess and the matter is under investigation by the Lawrence Township Police Department.

Quarantine Breakers

Follow the rules. On March 13 at 9:37 p.m., an anonymous caller reported to Public Safety that two students were planning to violate their quarantine and isolation order by meeting up, but did not specify when and where. Officers were stationed outside the buildings and no one left the entire night.

— Information provided by Public Safety Cpt. Matthew Babcock