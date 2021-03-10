Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Missing Person

Found him with weed. On March 5 at 5:30 p.m., Public Safety was contacted to check on the location of a male who does not go to Rider, but whose mother said was possibly on campus. It was determined that the male was staying with a student on campus and when Public Safety went to the room, there was an odor of suspected marijuana. The student consented to a search and the suspected marijuana and paraphernalia were found. The male was asked to leave the campus and the Rider student was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Maskless

Cover up your face. On March 3 at 9:03 a.m., Public Safety was called to the Fine Arts Center on a report that there were students not wearing their masks indoors. When an officer arrived, it was found that two students were in a classroom and not wearing their masks properly. The officer reminded the students of the mask policy and they were referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Gym Rat

Not your card. On March 7 at 11:40 a.m., Public Safety was called to the Student Recreation Center on a report of an individual who was in possession of a student ID card that was not his. It was found that the male, who was not a student at Rider, had used the card to gain access to the student gym and had taken the card from his friend who was a student at the school. The student was contacted and said that he did know the male had his card and allowed him to use it. The student’s guest was asked to leave and the student was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

— Information provided by Public Safety Cpt. Matthew Babcock