Security Briefs

By Stephan Neukam

Snow Thrower

Lock your door. On Feb. 25 at 3:33 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Hill Hall for a report of criminal mischief. A student residing in a room awoke to find someone had opened the door and threw snow in the room. The student could not describe the possible suspects. The incident is under investigation.

Where’s The Glass?

Mystery pane. On Feb. 26 at 6:38 a.m., an officer was completing a walkthrough of Lake House when they observed a window missing. There were no signs of broken glass — only an empty frame in the window. A work order was filed to have it replaced.

Floor Thief

Missing sign. On Feb. 28 at 5:40 p.m., an officer was conducting a walkthrough of Poyda Hall when they discovered that the placards that indicate floor levels in the stairs had been stolen in the A-wing and C-wing. Photos were taken and facilities are replacing the placards.