Security Briefs

By Stephan Neukam

Not a Hacker

Don’t forget to log out. On Feb. 17 at 11:39 a.m., Public Safety received an email from a Rider administrator indicating that there were two suspicious log in attempts of the university’s Instagram account. The issue was investigated by the Office of Information Technology and it was determined that a student who was given access to the account, to promote an event they were hosting, forgot to disconnect their phone from the Instagram account.

Leave Me Alone

Know the boundaries. On Feb. 20 at 1:54 p.m., Public Safety was contacted by a non-Rider student that alleged that a Rider student was continuously harassing him by sending text messages and had seen the student around his off-campus residence. Public Safety spoke to both parties and advised the non-Rider student to contact the police for further action. The Rider student was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Smoked Out

Cigar puffing. On Feb. 19 at 11:48 p.m., Public Safety responded to a fire alarm activation in Beckett Village. Officers located the room where the alarm was sounding and knocked on the door. When no one answered, officers unlocked the room and found it in a smokey condition, with part of a burning cigar sitting in a cup full of ashes. The student who occupies the room was referred to the Office of Community Standards.