Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

A Smoking Start

This is college, not “high” school. On Feb. 1 at 7:02 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Switlik Hall for a report of an odor of marijuana. When officers arrived, the smell was tracked to one room and the student admitted to smoking marijuana in the room that day and a subsequent search located a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. Lawrence Township police responded and the matter has been referred to the Office of Community Standards.

No Overnight Guests

Breaking the rules. On Feb. 7 at 8:25 a.m., Public Safety was attempting to have a car removed from the roadway in front of Ziegler-Moore Hall when it realized the vehicle was not registered with the university. Lawrence Township police were able to identify the owner of the vehicle and it was determined that the person was not a student at the university, but rather an unregistered guest staying overnight with a student in the residence hall. The guest was asked to leave campus and the matter has been referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Don’t Forget The Faucet

Running water. On Feb. 7 at 12:02 p.m., Public Safety responded to Switlik Hall after a report of a water leak. It was found that a faucet in a custodial closet was left on and overflowed onto the floor. The water flowed into the hallway and a room below. The water was cleaned up and the leak was stopped.