Security Briefs

By Stephan Neukam

Masks, Please

Stay in quarantine. On Nov. 11 at 10:26 p.m., a Public Safety officer was conducting a building check of quarantine housing when they observed two students outside of the residence hall that were unmasked. The students attempted to walk away from the officer, but were found and identified as students that were supposed to be in quarantine and were reminded of the coronavirus policies. The incident was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Wrong Restroom

Read the sign. On Nov. 12 at 11:05 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Gee Hall for a report of suspicious activity. A female student reported that an unidentified male entered the female restroom while she was in it. He entered the restroom and used a stall next to the female but did not acknowledge her presence. The female student left the restroom without incident and did not see the male when she exited.

Wind and Fire

Tent troubles. On Nov. 15 at 8:30 p.m., Public Safety was alerted to a fire in the tent across from Daly Dining Hall. When officers arrived, they observed a chair that was on fire inside the tent as well as a smoldering patio heater. Officers determined that the fire was caused by the heater being blown over by strong winds and landing on the chair.