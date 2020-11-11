Security Briefs

By Stephan Neukam

Turn It Down.

Bad neighbors. On Nov. 5 at 3:45 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Olson Hall for a report of a noise disturbance. When officers arrived, the complainants, who live on the first floor, said the disturbance was coming from the room above them. When the officers went to the second floor, it was silent and were unable to find any signs of disturbance.

Accident

Two car quarrel. On Nov. 6 at 3:56 p.m., Public Safety received a report of a motor vehicle accident at the south entrance of the university. The two-vehicle accident resulted in an injury to one of the drivers and police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene. The investigation of the accident has been turned over to the Lawrence Police Department.

Nowhere To Be Found

What’s that smell? On Nov. 7 at 1:50 p.m., an officer was conducting a building check of Beckett Village when they detected the odor of suspected marijuana near the lobby. After a canvassing of the area, the officer was unable to locate the source of the smell.