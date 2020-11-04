Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Against The Rules

No plus ones. On Nov. 1 at 11:34 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Poyda Hall for a fire alarm. When officers arrived at the room where the alarm was triggered, they were greeted by a non-Rider student who was visiting a Rider student — a violation of the university’s coronavirus guest policy. The guest was instructed to leave and the student was referred to the Student Code of Conduct Board for violations.

Drip Drip

Chap-pool. On Oct. 30 at 6:18 a.m., an officer was conducting a building check of Gill Chapel and found that there was water dripping from the ceiling in the main hall. Facilities was contacted to fix the leak.