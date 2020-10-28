Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Can’t Phone Home

No service. On Oct. 19 at 1:15 p.m., it was discovered that the campus’ phone system was down and phones on campus were unable to receive calls. The system was down overnight and was not back online until 8:45 a.m. the next day. The outage affected a large area outside of the university as well.

Disturbing the Peace

Please [don’t] knock. On Oct. 21 at 4:50 p.m., a student living in Poyda Hall reported to Public Safety that students in his hall were disturbing him. The student said that for over a month, the students had been knocking on his door at all hours and sliding inappropriate notes into his room. The student knew who those harassing him were and wanted them to stop. Public Safety met with the students and advised them to stop. The students abided and apologized for the behavior.

Loiterers

Hallway dwellers. On Oct. 24 at 1:42 p.m., a student in Olson Hall reported that for the past several weeks she has observed individuals hanging around outside of her door and have slipped unmarked pieces of paper under the door and have attempted to open the door. The student was advised to contact Public Safety if the activity continues.