Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Lock Picker

Locked out. On Oct. 18 at 5:20 a.m, Public Safety received a call from a student in Hill Hall that reported she could not get in her room. Officers attempted to use a room key to get into the dorm but noticed the lock was obstructed because the student had attempted to pick the lock with a plastic fork. The student was relocated and facilities fixed the lock.

Porch Swiper

A missing box. On Oct. 15 at 10:16 a.m., a Public Safety officer reported a likely theft at his home. He was moving stuff out of his house and believes that a box that contained a winter Public Safety uniform was stolen from his porch.

Fox Alert

Ferrell freight. On Oct. 14 at 10:17 a.m., Public Safety received a phone call about a sick or injured fox in front of Lynch Adler Hall. When officers arrived, they determined that the fox did look sick or injured. Lawrence Township Animal Control arrived to capture the fox, but it took off running toward Route 206. There have been numerous reports of foxes on campus since, but they are not believed to be the same fox.