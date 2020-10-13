Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Smells Clean and Green

Funny smell. On Oct. 6 at 11:45 a.m., Public Safety was called to Olson Hall for a report of a possible smell of marijuana. When officers arrived, they found that the smell was just the disinfectant spray that was being used to clean the building.

Dented Ride

Bad parking job. On Oct. 6 at 5:18 p.m., a student went to her car in the parking lot behind Kroner Hall and found that her car had been damaged and that the car parked next to her also had damage. The suspect car was unregistered at Rider. The incident was referred to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

Flooding Issues

Running water. On Oct. 5 at 3:32 p.m., Public Safety was called to the Fine Arts Center for a report of damaged costumes. When officers arrived, it was found that the basement of the building had flooded with about four inches of water that damaged nearly 750 costumes stored by the Theater and Dance Department. It is expected that the water entered the building on a day that there was a lot of rainfall and the damage was not discovered until days later.