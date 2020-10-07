Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Ranting and Raving

Voicemail venting. On Oct. 3 at 3:40 p.m., a staff member at Moore Library called and reported receiving a threatening voicemail left on the voicemail system. Public Safety listened to the tape and concluded that nothing threatening was said, but the caller was ranting about how the university was being run. It was discovered that the caller was an alumni who has a history of this type of behavior.

Passed Out

Medical emergency. On Sept. 29 at 12:48 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Kroner Hall for a medical emergency. A female student passed out lying on the ground and an ambulance was called after the student was evaluated. The student recovered before the ambulance arrived and refused further treatment.

COVID Quarantine.

Moving to Conover. On Oct. 1 at 3:45 p.m., Public Safety received a call that a student was possibly exposed to COVID-19 and the student was then transported to Conover Hall for quarantine housing.

