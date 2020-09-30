Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Dirty Diving

Swamp swimmers. On Sept. 27 at 12:55 a.m., Public Safety received an anonymous tip that a large group of students were jumping into Centennial Lake. When officers arrived, everyone started running and officers were unable to identify any of the individuals. Public Safety reviewed the camera footage later and the film was inconclusive. The matter is under investigation.

False Alarm

We’re not squatters. On Sept. 24 at 6:39 p.m., Public Safety received an anonymous complaint that there may have been non-Rider students living in a dorm in Beckett Village. Residence Life was contacted and it was determined that the occupants were students that had just moved in. There were no violations.