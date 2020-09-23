Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Smoke Signals

Fired up. On Sept. 19 at 12:49 p.m., a passerby observed smoke coming from the outer fields while driving on Interstate Highway 295. The driver contacted Public Safety and an officer located a 10-by-15-foot section of grass on fire. The fire was extinguished and while there is no known cause of the blaze, it may have been caused by power lines.

Laptop Located

Technical difficulties. On Sept. 16 at 3:12 p.m., an Office of Information Technology lab manager reported a stolen or missing laptop that she was using in the Student Recreation Center (SRC). The employee checked with SRC staff and they did not know where the laptop was. The next day, the cameras were reviewed and it was found that a Starbucks employee picked up the laptop and put it into a closet. The laptop was located and returned.

No Guests Allowed

Rulebreaker. On Sept. 19 at 2:46 p.m. Public Safety was dispatched to Switlik Hall for a report of an argument between a male and a female. An officer spoke with the female, a Rider student, who reported that it was a minor altercation and that the male, not a Rider student, had already left. The female student was referred to the Office of Community Standards for possibly violating the restrictions put in place for coronavirus protection, including the rule that no outside guests are allowed in residence halls.