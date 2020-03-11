Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Windshield Wipeout

Shattered. On March 4 at 1:17 p.m., Public Safety responded to a call about criminal mischief in the commuter lot. Officers met with a student who said that when he returned to his vehicle he found his rear window shattered. An investigation found that there was glass in the vehicle but there was no object found that may have caused the damage. The student said that he parked there the day before. A review of the video surveillance showed the vehicle but did not show any incident involving it.

Drama Central

Bring on Jerry Springer. On March 4 at 3 p.m. a female student made a report at Public Safety that at 2 a.m. her roommate had woken her up when she entered the room and they had a short argument. Her roommate left the room and later that morning they had another argument about the room temperature. The student reported that the roommate then made a fist and shook it at her. Later that day, Public Safety was dispatched to the roommates’ in Kroner after both students alleged they threatened each other. One student was in the process of moving out when Public Safety arrived. Both pairs of parents arrived at Rider and were updated. The student was moved out successfully and they were told not to communicate with each other.

Great Aim

Watch the window. On March 2 at 2 p.m., Public Safety responded to a report of a broken window at the Science and Technology Center. When officers arrived, they met with a staff member who said that an assistant professor and a class were in a first-floor classroom when they heard a loud bang. They realized that a double-paned window was shattered and that shards of glass were on the ground. The professor said that the window was impacted by a small round object.

Information provided by public safety coordinator Michael Yeh

