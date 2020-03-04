Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Snip Snip

Sharp reality. On Feb. 28 at 10 p.m., it was reported to Public Safety that a current and a former Rider student went to play basketball at the Student Recreation Center. The former student gave an employee his student ID in exchange for a basketball, and when he went to get the ID back he found out that the employee had cut his ID with scissors because he was no longer a student. He initially refused to give the ball back, but Public Safety resolved the issue.

Burnt

Dryer, dryer, pants on fire. On March 1 at 10:40 p.m., Public Safety was called to Wright Hall after a dryer in a laundry room singed two different students’ clothes. The dryer was marked out of order and the clothes were photographed to document the damage.

Overnight Damage

Sideswiped. On Feb. 28 at 1:18 p.m., Public Safety received a report that there had been a motor vehicle accident hit and run in the R lot sometime between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. There was a scrape mark down the driver side of the car. The damage was photographed.

— Information provided by Public Safety Director James Waldon