Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Unhinged

A graceful entrance. On Feb. 13 at 8 a.m., Public Safety received a report that a door in Sweigart Hall was falling off of its hinges. Officers met with the female student complainant who said that as she was entering the door that faces the Fine Arts Center it fell to the ground. Facilities Management was on the scene when officers arrived and no one was injured. There is no estimate for the cost of repair.

Watch your profanity

Mystery message. On Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m., an employee from Gourmet Dining in Daly Dining Hall reported to Public Safety that a note with inappropriate language on it was found after it was left on a table at around 8:10 p.m. There is no known suspect.

Raindrops keep falling

Watch your head. On Feb. 13 at 6:55 a.m., a Public Safety officer was doing a routine walk through Hill Hall when he found water on the ground in a first-floor hallway. He then observed water leaking from the ceiling and found water leaking from a pipe in a second-floor men’s bathroom. A work order was submitted to repair the damage.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley