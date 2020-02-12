Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Reality TV

Kicking and screening. On Feb 4 at 12:33 p.m., a male student went to Public Safety to file a report on an ongoing dispute with his roommate over the TV in their room. Public Safety referred the students to the Office of Residence Life and the two roommates were separated.

Hit and run

Swipe out. On Feb. 5 at 6 a.m., officers responded to a report that the card reader to the Canastra Health and Sports Center parking lot was broken. When officers arrived, it was determined that the bracket securing the card reader was cracked and the corners of the bracket were hanging onto the poll. It appears that an automobile may have caused the damage but there are no suspects. Facilities Management was notified to fix the card reader.

Good Samaritan

Honor system. On Feb. 3 at 12:40 p.m., a student reported that she left her phone on a couch in the Science and Technology Center but when she went back for it, the phone was missing. However, the phone was found in an administrative office later on.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley