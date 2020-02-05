Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Swiper no swiping

Lost and not found. On Feb. 1 at 12:10 p.m., a female student reported to Public Safety that she left her bookbag in the Bart Luedeke Center on Jan. 31 around 7 p.m. and when she came back it was missing. The bag is still missing and there are no suspects.

Room and board

Stranger interaction. On Jan. 31 at 7 p.m., a female student reported to Public Safety that a female that she did not know asked her if she could leave her bag in her dorm room while she attended the basketball game on campus. The student said yes and reported to Public Safety officers that she did not know the girl. Public Safety was able to identify the female, who was not a student but was friends with a Rider student. Officers were able to retrieve her bag.

Door troubles

That’s not how you knock. On Jan. 30 at 4:10 p.m., a male student called Public Safety to report that when he returned to his room at about 2:30 p.m., his door appeared to be vandalized and wanted the door repaired. He was unaware of how the door became damaged and did not find anything in his room missing.

— Information provided by Public Safety Director James Waldon