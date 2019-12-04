Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Head-al to the Metal

Wendy’s woes. On Nov. 26 at 3:57 p.m., Public Safety responded to a medical issue at Cranberry’s Cafe. Public Safety located a male student who said a metal pole near the construction at Wendy’s fell and hit him in the head. He refused treatment and did not want to go to the hospital.

Jolt

Watch your hands. On Dec. 1 at 6:05 p.m., a Moore Library staff member reported that when she was resetting a breaker, she received a shock on her right hand. She declined to go to the hospital and Public Safety contacted Facilities Management to check out the circuit breaker.

Glass Bash

Cracked. On Dec. 1 at 6:50 p.m., a Public Safety officer was doing a round at Olson Hall and realized that the lower half window of the handicap entrance was cracked. Facilities Management was contacted to fix the issue and there is no lead on how the window was broken.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley