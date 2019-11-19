Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Daly Double

This isn’t free. On Nov. 16 at 7:15 p.m., a male student had a non-student guest with him who snuck into Daly Dining Hall while employees were busy helping other students. The student and his friend were approached by Gourmet Dining staff and left the dining hall. The student came back later with three other individuals who were students and staff was able to identify him when he returned. The student was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Shattered

Don’t slam the door. On Nov. 15 at 8:45 a.m., Public Safety responded to a call from Facilities Management informing them of a broken window pane on a door that leads to the Cavalla Room. The glass was fractured but still in the frame. It is not believed that the damage was caused by someone striking it, but rather that it was probably caused by the door being slammed. Facilities Management taped the glass until they were able to replace it.

Sprinkler Shower

Waterworks. On Nov. 13 at 10:48 a.m., Public Safety responded to a fire sprinkler activation in the Mercer Room in Daly Dining Hall. Officers evacuated the dining hall and determined that the sprinkler was actively flowing. Officers turned the sprinkler off from its source outside of Daly Dining Hall and the alarm was silenced. People who were evacuated were allowed back in. Facilities Management was on scene to repair the sprinkler and to clean up the water on the floor.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley