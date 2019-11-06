Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Black Out

Hit the lights. On Oct. 30 at 2:06 a.m., Public Safety received reports of a power outage on the backside of the Lawrenceville campus, with Steven R. Beckett ‘74 and Sharon McDonald-Beckett Village, the Science and Technology Center and the Fine Arts Center all losing power. The surrounding area of the campus did not report losing power. There was no reported cause and Facilities helped resolve the issue by 2:25 a.m.

Bumper Thumper

Watch out. On Oct. 31 at 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on South Mall Drive near the south exit of the Lawrenceville campus. One vehicle ran into the back of another when the two were stopped in traffic leaving the university. No injuries were reported. The Lawrence Township Police Department also responded and filed its own report.

Missing the Signs

Put that back. On Oct. 30 at 12:05 p.m., an officer was conducting a walkthrough in Poyda Hall when he observed that the faceplate of an emergency exit sign was missing. The officer checked the area but did not find it. There is no suspect and the cost of the item is under $200.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Michael Yeh