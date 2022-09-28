This is season 13 of R Factor, the beloved Rider tradition was started by Nick Barbati. Photo courtesy of Andrew Xon

Season 13 of R Factor finale: Photo gallery

2 weeks ago
31 1 minute read
Sophomore film major, Will Dusinberre, performed two show stopping numbers. One for the semifinals and another for the finale. His remarkable performances won him R Factor champion. Photo courtesy of Andrew Xon
Nick Barbati, sits with his fellow judges and gives feedback to a contestant at this seasons R Factor performance. 
Photo courtesy of Andrew Xon
Sophomore musical theater major, Breanna Lemerise, performed a duet as a solo after her partner had to drop due to illness. 
Photo courtesy of Andrew Xon
Azhaneet Blackwell,  a senior music education major, sang “I’m Here” from the Broadway musical, “The Color Purple.”
Photo courtesy of Andrew Xon
Junior arts and entertainment industries management major, Ida DeMarco, kicked the night off.
Photo courtesy of Andrew Xon
Junior supply chain management major, KC O’Brien, sang a popular country song by Florida Georgia Line.
Photo courtesy of Andrew Xon
Michaela Smith (middle), a sophomore communications major, stands with hosts Danielle Tyson (left), a senior broadcast journalism major and  Darren Rush (right), a senior criminal justice major. 
Photo courtesy of Andrew Xon
