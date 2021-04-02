Saturday Showcase Open Mic Style March 27

Shamiea Thompson feels the emotion of the song she’s singing.

Edward Tamanini practices in preparation for his performance.
Rob Brown looks to the crowd, as he performs his poems.
Madisyn Flansburg, looks to the crowd and strums her guitar.
Madisyn Flansburg sings with emotion.
James Harris performs an electrifying performance.
James Harris projects his voice.
Aakash Kannan performs “All Of Me” by John Legend.
The artists watch Shamiea Thompson’s performance.
Shamiea Thompson sings towards the end of the show.
Shamiea Thompson belts out in song.
