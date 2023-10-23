Sacred Heart and Merrimack to join MAAC

By Logan VanDine

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference is adding two new teams for the 2024-25 season, as it announced on Oct. 23 that Merrimack and Sacred Heart will join the league with Rider, effective July 1, 2024, a MAAC press release said.

Sacred Heart and Merrimack are currently in the Northeast Conference but will become the MAAC’s 12th and 13th teams, making the conference the largest it has ever been, according to the press release.

“This is a significant and exciting day for the MAAC as we welcome two outstanding institutions to our conference,” said MAAC Commissioner Travis Tellitocci in the press release. “The addition of both schools extends our presence in major metropolitan areas, elevates our brand and enriches our conference. We are proud to welcome the Merrimack and Sacred Heart student-athletes, coaches, administrators, alumni and fans to the MAAC.”

Merrimack has 28 athletic programs with 16 for women and 12 for men, and is in its first full year of Division I eligibility.

“Merrimack College’s strategic plan, the ‘Agenda for Future,’ guides our institution’s ambition as a nationally-recognized Catholic research university and calls for excellence in academics, research and athletics,” Merrimack College President Christopher E. Hopey said. “We are pleased that our record of achievement and growth has resulted in this invitation to compete in the MAAC and partner with its outstanding member institutions whose values of academic integrity, athletic achievement, inclusive excellence, and community engagement align with our Catholic Augustinian mission. I want to thank the MAAC Council of Presidents and Commissioner Tellitocci for their support and confidence in Merrimack.”

Sacred Heart has 33 sports and over 1,000 student-athletes, and during their time in the NEC, have won 73 championships and a league-best nine Commissioner’s Cups since joining the league in 1999.

Sacred Heart College President John J. Petillo said in a statement, “This is an exciting day for Sacred Heart University… The invitation to join the MAAC aligns with our institutional goals allowing us to provide an exceptional competitive environment for our student-athletes, as well as associating ourselves with a group of like-minded institutions. We are excited for all MAAC members to experience our campus and our community.”

With both the Warriors and the Pioneers joining the MAAC, the NEC will now be down to just seven members, with schools like Saint Francis, Duquesne and NJIT in the NEC.