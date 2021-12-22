Rider coaching staff talking during a media timeout in a scrimmage vs. TCNJ in November. Carolo Pacale/The Rider News.

Rider women’s basketball pauses team activities

By Dylan Manfre

Rider women’s basketball team has paused team activities because of positive COVID-19 cases among its Tier 1 personnel, per a news release from the team.

Knowledge of the positive tests became apparent when Siena women’s basketball put out a statement saying its game against Syracuse on Dec. 22  was canceled because Siena “learned of confirmed COVID-19 positive tests from a recent opponent,” according to a statement from Siena.

Rider was Siena’s last opponent on Dec. 20.

Earlier on Dec. 22, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) reaffirmed its policy enacted on Aug. 11 regarding canceled games due to COVID-19.

The policy states, “For the 2021-2022 academic year all canceled games related to a team not being able to field a team because of COVID issues including quarantines will be considered a forfeit and will not be rescheduled. Forfeited games are recorded as a loss for the team unable to compete and as a win for the opponent.”

An Athletics spokesperson told The Rider News, “Still working through all the details,” when asked if the team will quarantine for 10 days — which is what the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends.

A potential 10-day quarantine puts Rider at Dec. 31 and means the Broncs’ game against Niagara on Dec. 30 would be canceled and not made up, per the MAAC’s policy. Rider’s first game following the quarantine is on Jan. 1 against Marist College at Alumni Gym.

