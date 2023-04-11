Rider Softball broke its nine game losing streak with two wins against Morgan State on April 11. Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Rider University Softball vs Morgan State University April 11

All photos by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Sophomore pitcher Kathryn Schmierer threw a six strikeout complete game in game two of the double-header.
Sophomore first basmen Olivia Burroughs went 3-for-3 at the plate.
Gianna Epps and Brianna Koonce celebrate getting two outs.
Freshmen Maddie Luedtke was 2-for-1 at the plate.
Freshmen catcher Katie Brunner jogs back into position.
Olivia Burroughs hits a home run to put the Broncs up by 2.
Senior third basemen Brianna Koonce smacks a single down the right field line.
