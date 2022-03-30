Rider track dominates, both men’s and women’s place first at home meet

By Logan VanDine

At the Michael P. Brady Track, both Rider’s men’s and women’s track teams dominated their opponents, as they won the Rider five-way meet on March 26.

“We had a really nice day with both teams getting the win. It is important for us as a program to win meets and this is a big step toward us continuing to build a championship program,” Head Coach Bob Hamer said.

On the men’s side, the team scored a total of 289 points, handily taking first place while the second place team, Saint Joseph’s, was nowhere close with 117 points.

One of the events that the men won was the 400-meter dash, as two of the top three placed finishers were seniors Jerome Boyer in first place with a time of 48.39 seconds and James Green placing third with a time of 48.78 seconds.

In other preliminary events, junior Marques Merriweather had an impressive showing, winning the men’s hurdles with a time of 14.76 seconds.

“Boyer winning the 400 meters in 48.39 and Merriweather winning the hurdles in 14.76 were nice races for both of them, especially since they were able to get the IC4A mark in those events,” Hamer said.

“It felt good, good little PR for outdoor, happy to be here to be honest it’s a real blessing,” said Boyer, “I”m happy to run hard and do what we get to do.”

Women’s track racks up 245 points en route to first place finish

The women also had a dominant showing, notching 245 points placing first over Sacred Heart who scored only 160 finishing second.

Senior Genesis Walker placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.94 seconds.

In the triple jump, freshman Mariah Stephens had an impressive showing in that event placing second overall with a score of 12.08 meters.

Stephens added on to her already great day as she placed first in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.53 seconds.

“Mariah Stephens had a big day picking up where she left off during the indoor season. Both were PRs and the triple jump was an ECAC qualifier,” said Hamer.

The women also placed first overall in the 800-meter dash thanks to senior Teagan Schein-Becker, as she won that event by 14 seconds with a time of 2:24.47.

Schein-Becker also talked about her first place finish.

“I’ve worked really hard to get where I am and that was actually my first outdoor season in three years because I’ve been dealing with injuries so it was really rewarding for me to finally get to where I need to,” Schein-Becker said.

The Broncs will be heading to the Colonial Relays which are set to take place beginning March 31 in Williamsburg, Virginia.