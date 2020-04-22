Rider to expect two more players out, three more players in

By Austin Ferguson

In what has already been a busy offseason for the Broncs, the men’s basketball team had five more transactions since the announcement of redshirt junior forwards Dimencio Vaughn and Frederick Scott’s transfers on March 27.

Since The Rider News’ last analysis of transfers and additions, five incoming freshmen have signed their National Letters of Intent (guards Corey McKeithan and Jaelen McGlone and forwards Nehemiah Benson, Jordan Smalls and Lawrence Foreman), making their commitments to Rider official.

“We’ve very excited to be bringing in some talented players,” Head Coach Kevin Baggett said on April 15. “They’re freshmen and there’s a lot to be learned. But we think they’ll all have great careers at Rider.”

In that same time span, three more players have verbally committed to Rider, coupled with a pair of Broncs announcing that they entered the transfer portal.

Departures

Redshirt sophomore Tyrei Randall

Clues of Randall’s transfer were clear on April 4 when he made a post on his Instagram story and said, “It’s been real Rider… time for the next chapter.”

On April 10, Randall made another post on his Instagram officially announcing that he was entering the transfer portal.

“Would like to thank everyone at Rider University, would like to thank my coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play at their program,” Randall said in his April 10 post. “Time to move onto the next chapter. Always gonna love playing in the ZOO.”

Randall started his freshman season with plenty of playing time off the bench, enjoying a three point-per-game average and a healthy 42.6% from three-point range in 2017-2018.

Randall was redshirted for the 2018-2019 season, keeping him away from the court for a year. A suspension to begin the following season for breaking team rules delayed his return even longer. Randall’s eventual return brought some improvements to his game, though limited playing time left questions about what his ceiling truly was.

Freshman Khalil Turner

In what was a guard-heavy lineup in 2019-2020, Turner did not find a lot of time on the court, only playing in 13 games. Aside from 15 minutes of action in his first game against Delaware State, where he made the only shot he attempted, Turner averaged just under 3.5 minutes per game, missing all five shots he took in that 12-game span.

On April 15, Turner announced his intention to transfer from Rider through Instagram.

“I have officially entered my name into the transfer portal,” Turner’s Instagram post caption said. “I want to thank Coach Baggs [Baggett] and his staff for looking after me this past year. I am excited for what’s to come.”

Additions

Incoming freshman shooting guard Elijah Perry, St. Thomas More School (Conn.)

Congrats to our point guard, Elijah Perry ‘20, on his commitment to Rider University! @RiderMBB #GoChancellors pic.twitter.com/teNlaFJeml — St. Thomas More Basketball (@STMCT_BBALL) April 12, 2020

On April 12, St. Thomas More Basketball’s Twitter account announced Perry’s commitment to Rider.

A native of Queens, New York, Perry spent most of his high school career at Holy Cross High School in his home borough.

In the Under Armour Rise summer circuit, Perry finished sixth in 17U points per game and second in threes made per game, averaging 17.7 points per game and four made threes per game.

Perry is a two-way player that will bring a degree of handling, shooting and defense to the Broncs for next season.

Sophomore point guard Dwight ‘D.J.’ Murray, University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) (Texas)

Blessed to announce I will be playing for Rider University next fall 🙇🏾‍♂️#gobroncs pic.twitter.com/GtYHcxTDfH — DJ Murray (@lildwight_23) April 4, 2020

Murray announced on his Twitter on April 4 that he was transferring to Rider from UIW.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, the Atlanta, Georgia, native will have to sit out the 2020-21 season but will be able to play the two seasons after.

In his sophomore season at IUW, Murray averaged 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31 games, 12 of which he started in. Murray’s potential shines through his averages, boasting game-highs of 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Murray also has the potential to be a workhorse for the Broncs, highlighted by 39 minutes of play against Central Arkansas on Dec. 18, 2019.

Sophomore power forward Dontrell McQuarter, Hinds Community College (Miss.)

McQuarter, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a much-needed boost to the Broncs’ frontcourt, which is left only with sophomore forward Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson and redshirt freshman forward Tyrel Bladen before new additions.

In his sophomore season, McQuarter averaged 15 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, shooting 53.4% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range. If he is able to translate his junior college success at Rider, he is sure to insert himself into the Broncs’ starting lineup come the start of the 2020-21 season.