Rider student reported missing

By Shaun Chornobroff

A Rider senior was reported missing on the night of Feb. 2 and is considered endangered after last being seen in the city of Trenton, according to police.

Jordan Clark-Sherman, 26, who is a senior management and leadership major in the Norm Brodsky College of Business was last seen at 6 p.m. the night he was reported missing and “has a possible destination of Maryland,” a press release from the Lawrence Township Police Department stated.

Clark-Sherman is 5-foot-11, approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Rider’s Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications Kristine Brown said that anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety.

The release from the Lawrence police department says for anyone with information regarding Sherman to contact Detective Ryan Dunn at 609-844-7125 or 609-896-1111.